Pic of the Week: August 21-25, 2017

This week’s winning Pic of the Day was sent in by Brenda Allard of Uxbridge, Massachusetts. It shows the waves crashing on the rocks at Scarborough State Beach.
Brenda has won a $100 gift certificate to Hunt’s Photo & Video.
To claim your prize, visit the Hunt’s website or call them at (401) 751-5190.
- Monday: Pic of the Day winner »
- Tuesday: Pic of the Day winner »
- Wednesday: Pic of the Day winner »
- Thursday: Pic of the Day winner »
Tune in Fridays to Eyewitness News this Morning at 7 a.m. on FOX Providence to see which Pic of the Day wins the weekly prize.
Have a photo you’d like to enter? Click here or send it via e-mail to picoftheday@wpri.com.