Rhody Roundup: Millennial’s are killing it and T-Swift has new music

This morning in the Rhody Roundup!

We chatted about some of the headlines making the rounds this week…

Our panel this morning was Christina Robbio from Go Providence, local comedian Andrew Williams and President and founder of Styleweek, Rosanna Ortiz.

– Millennials are killin’ it … Literally.

There are dozens of industries that are feeling less love lately, thanks to the younger generation

like napkins…light yogurt…golf…even diamonds!

– Taylor Swift dropped some new music overnight…her cryptic social media posts and lack of promotion got us to talking about the way artists today are releasing their music…

– Young T-Swift fans may be talking about her new music online but it’s not on Facebook!

Now, it’s all about Instagram and Snapchat