NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Newport Police said a 7-year-old boy was transported to Rhode Island Hospital by LifeFlight following a crash Friday afternoon.

According to police, the boy was riding a bicycle on Hillside Avenue when the crash occurred around 3 p.m.

Police said the incident is under investigation. There is no word on what caused the crash or the condition of the victim.

Eyewitness News is currently at the scene and will bring you the latest at 5:30 and 6 on WPRI 12.