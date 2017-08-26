2 ACI employees exposed to fentanyl Friday

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Two correctional officers at the ACI were taken to the emergency room Friday after they were exposed to fentanyl.

Richard Ferruccio, President of the Rhode Island Brotherhood of Correctional Officers, told Eyewitness News that the two Special Investigation Unit members were testing two bags of a white powder that had been found during a search of the facilities. The powder tested positive for fentanyl, Ferruccio said, and not long after that both of the officers began feeling ill.

They were taken to Rhode Island Hospital, treated with Narcan, an anti-overdose drug, and were released.

Department of Corrections spokesperson J.R. Ventura told Eyewitness News that the incident is under investigation.

Ferruccio said that union leaders now plan to meet with the Department of Corrections to develop safety protocols to prevent accidental drug exposure in the future.