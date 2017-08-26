Health officials close Barrington Town Beach over high bacteria counts

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — If you’re looking to head to the beach, you won’t want to go to Barrington Town Beach.

Health officials closed down the beach for swimming due to high bacteria counts. A water quality analysis was conducted at a state-certified laboratory.

Officials say they will continue to be monitored closely, and will re-open the beach to swimmers when the bacteria count drops back below safe levels.

You can also get the most up-to-date beach information by calling 401-222-2751.