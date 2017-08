PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence police and the FBI are investigating an apparent theft from an ATM.

Police were at the scene of a Bank of America ATM on Manton Avenue around 11 a.m. Saturday, and confirmed that somebody had broken into the machine and stolen a large sum of money.

BREAKING: FBI, Providence police investigating after Bank of America ATM broken into. @JulianneLimaTV reports. https://t.co/7wUOvD6cD6 — WPRI 12 (@wpri12) August 26, 2017

No further information was immediately available.