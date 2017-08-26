Reports: Edelman tore ACL in game Friday

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – The news is not good for Patriots receiver Julian Edelman, as reports Saturday indicate he did in fact suffer a torn ACL in Friday’s preseason game.

Edelman limped off the field Friday night in Detroit, apparently trying to keep weight off his right knee, after making a catch during the opening drive. The injury seemed to occur while he was making a cut just prior to a tackle.

The team’s medical staff evaluated him behind the bench but then carted him to the locker room.

Edelman, the team’s leading receiver last year, was scheduled for an MRI Saturday to assess the damage; Albert Breer and Adam Schefter both tweeted Saturday afternoon that the MRI revealed a torn ACL.

Fears confirmed via MRI, Patriots WR Julian Edelman has a complete ACL tear in his right knee, per source. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 26, 2017

Patriots WR Julian Edelman tore his ACL, as @AlbertBreer reported. Team's worst fears confirmed. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 26, 2017

Besides Edelman, the team’s stable of receivers includes Danny Amendola, Chris Hogan, Malcom Mitchell, and offseason addition Brandin Cooks. Rookie Ausin Carr had a strong game against Jacksonville two weeks ago and USA Today speculated that he might be the one to fill Edelman’s open roster spot.

The Patriots wrap up their preseason Thursday night against the Giants, and then start the regular season hosting Kansas City at Gillette Stadium.