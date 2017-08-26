RI native riding out Harvey in Galveston, Texas

GALVESTON, Texas (WPRI) — A number of Rhode Island natives who now live in Texas said they are feeling the direct effects of Hurricane Harvey.

Stephanie Lord, a native of Wakefield, Rhode Island, moved to Galveston, Texas back in 2014. Lord chose the city because it’s near the beach and said Galvestonians are used to strong hurricanes hitting the area. In fact, Lord said the hotel she works at was built just after the 1900 Galveston hurricane.

According to Lord, previous hurricanes have helped residents prepare for the most recent storm.

“We have a lot of local Galvestonians who are staying with us as well, because we beat hurricanes past,” Lord said.

Jo-Ann Johnson, another Rhode Island native, said heavy rains could be seen in Tomball, Texas—around 20 miles northwest of Houston.

“It comes in cycles,” Johnson said. “It will downpour for a little while and then it will get a little windy.”

On Friday, Eyewitness News also reached out to a Narragansett native who was preparing for the storm in The Woodlands, Texas.

You can join our WPRI 12 parent company Nexstar Broadcasting Group in supporting the American Red Cross Hurricane Relief efforts by donating today.