Truck slams into home in South Kingstown, driver charged

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – A man is facing charges after he crashed his truck into a home in South Kingstown late Friday night.

The crash happened at about 11:40 p.m. at 917 Broad Rock Road. According to police, 22-year-old Zachary Nyblom was driving a Ford 450 truck southbound when he crossed through the northbound lane, left the road, and hit the home.

Nobody was injured, though it wasn’t clear if anybody was home at the time of the crash. Neighbors said an elderly woman and her daughter live there.

Miraculously, South Kingstown police say no one was injured in crash pic.twitter.com/z4iDewPjKU — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) August 26, 2017

Nyblom was arrested at the scene and charged with suspicion of driving while under the influence. Police said he’ll be arraigned Monday morning.