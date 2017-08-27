New Bedford man arrested on outstanding warrants, robbery

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) – Officers with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Transit Police Department arrested a New Bedford man after he stole money from a victim using an ATM inside an MBTA station in Boston.

Police say 23-year-old Kelvin Ortiz of New Bedford waited for the 47-year-old male victim to withdraw cash from an ATM inside the Massachusetts Avenue Station just before 11 p.m. Saturday night.

In a press release, police say Ortiz placed the victim into a headlock, and forcefully took the cash out of the man’s hands. The victim put up a fight though, so Ortiz bit the victim’s hand until he let go of the cash.

After the victim called police and provided a description of the suspect, a transit officer spotted Ortiz on St. Botolph Street a short distance from the station. The officer tried to engage Ortiz in conversation on the street when Ortiz ran from the officer, and across several lanes of oncoming traffic. The officer eventually caught up with Ortiz on Belvidere Street, where he was still holding on to his ill gotten gains.

Ortiz was placed into custody for the robbery and brought to transit police headquarters, where it was discovered there were several outstanding warrants for Ortiz out of West Roxbury. In addition to the robbery, Ortiz has been charged out of West Roxbury District Court for Malicious Destruction of Property, B&E Building Daytime, Larceny Over 250.00, Possession of Class B Drugs, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, 209A Violation and Unlicensed Operation.