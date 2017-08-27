Providence police investigating woman’s death after assault

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – An investigation is underway after a woman died following a reported assault Saturday night on Broad Street.

Providence police said that officers responded to the parking lot of the Burger King at 280 Broad Street around 8 p.m. Saturday for a report of an assault.

The woman was injured and slipping in and out of consciousness, and was taken to Rhode Island hospital, where she later died.

Police have not released any information regarding her identity, but said that she also suffered from health problems.

40-year-old Christian Boucher was arrested at the scene and charged with felony assault, and police said it’s possible that the charges could be upgraded depending on the medical examiner’s report on the woman’s cause of death.