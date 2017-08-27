R.I. stands ready to help as Harvey batters Texas.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The remnants of Hurricane Harvey continue to pound Texas, causing flooding that the National Weather Service called ‘unprecedented,’ and Rhode Island’s Red Cross and National Guard are ready to move in to help.

The Rhode Island Red Cross has sent four volunteers to Texas to assist. The Red Cross has 20 shelters open in Texas and is housing thousands of people who have been displaced by flooding, and has deployed trailers packed with relief supplies to support them.

Red Cross spokesperson Richard Branigan told Eyewitness News that the Rhode Island Red Cross is also loading up an emergency response vehicle to hopefully drive down to Houston in the coming days.

Branigan said that the volunteers will likely be there for a while, as the storm’s effects are predicted to persist for at least a week.

Elizabeth McDonald, Director of Emergency Services for the RI Red Cross, said monetary donations are the best bet for people who want to help from afar.

“It will go to food, it will go to shelter, it will go to the work of the shelter workers, it will go to serving those that have the most needs,” she said.

Governor Gina Raimondo took to Twitter Sunday afternoon to announce that the state is ready to help, and remind people of how to donate:

Sending my thoughts and prayers to everyone in Texas. RI is standing by and ready to provide assistance in whatever way we can. 1/2 — Gina Raimondo (@GovRaimondo) August 27, 2017

Rhode Islanders looking to send help to the communities hit by #HarveyStorm can donate to @RedCross. https://t.co/kKLEPUyY29 2/2 — Gina Raimondo (@GovRaimondo) August 27, 2017

Meanwhile, the Rhode Island National Guard has two of the C-130J Hercules cargo planes of the 143rd Airlift Wing on standby in case they receive orders to assist.

Col. Peter Parente, spokesperson for the RI National Guard, said that the planes and pilots don’t have a mission just yet, but the crews are on standby in case they’re needed. Such orders would come from the National Guard Bureau at the request of the Texas National Guard, and the versatile planes could be used to transport water, generators, heavy equipment, ambulances, or take engineers or military police from the RI National Guard down to Texas if necessary.

Thousands of Texas residents were trapped by flood waters and are relying on local first responders for rescue as the storm has already dumped over a foot of water on the Houston area.

Latest radar estimate at 3 pm shows widespread rain totals over 1 foot thus far. Still more rain to come in next several days! #houwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/Kvzk0PNnGh — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) August 27, 2017