Smithfield police cruiser struck by alleged drunk driver

SMITHFIELD, RI.I (WPRI) – A Pascoag man is facing drunk-driving charges after he allegedly crashed his car into a police cruiser on a DUI patrol.

Smithfield police said that it happened Saturday at about 1 a.m. on Douglas Pike near Branch Pike. An officer was in his car writing a summons for a car he’d just stopped for a motor vehicle violation when another car rear-ended the cruiser, which had its emergency lights on. Both vehicles were heavily damaged in the collision.

Police charged 32-year-old Derek Lewis with driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a chemical test, refusal to submit to a breath test, driving without insurance, driving on an expired registration, and two moving violations. He was not hurt and was issued a summons to appear at Kent County District Court on September 12.

The officer was treated for minor injuries. Smithfield police said the officer was on a DUI enforcement detail for “Operation Rhode Island Blue Riptide” at the time.