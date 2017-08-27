Vigil to be held for fallen RI soldier Sunday night

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) – A vigil will be held Sunday night for a Rhode Island native who was killed in an Army training accident in Colorado last week.

20-year-old Spc. Matthew Turcotte from North Smithfield died Wednesday morning after somehow being shot during a live-fire training exercise at Fort Carson, home of the Army’s 4th Infantry Division. Turcotte was assigned to the division’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team.

Officials said that fellow soldiers provided “extensive medical aid” but that Turcotte was pronounced dead at the training range.

The vigil is set for 6:30 p.m. at the North Smithfield High School football field. Turcotte graduated from North Smithfield High School in 2015 and joined the army that August; he was deployed to Kosovo last year.