16-year-old bycliclist killed in Raynham crash, no charges for driver

Related Coverage Person sent to hospital after crash in Raynham

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A family is coping with tragedy after a Taunton teenager was killed during a crash on Route 138 Friday.

According to police, the crash occurred at night near the I-495 South exit ramp. Family members said Raekwuan Jenkins, 16, loved playing basketball and touched many lives.

“It’s sad, man,” the victim’s father, Reginald Jenkins said. “I wish it wouldn’t be like this.”

As loved ones mourn the teenager’s loss, the community has raised more than $1,400 online to help Raekwuan’s family pay for a proper burial. Those interested in donating can do so through the family’s GoFundMe page.

“It’s something that we still can’t grasp right now, that he’s still not here, or that we won’t see him again,” the victim’s aunt Rose Jenkins said. “He was just a caring person.”

According to the Taunton Gazette, the driver stayed at the scene of the crash and is not facing charges at this time.