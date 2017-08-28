Back to school bus safety tips

It may be hard to believe but summer vacation is now coming to an end for most students, so what do they need to know as they hop back on the bus?

Jackie Farrar, Safety and Training Supervisor of Durham School Services, stopped by the set to share some school bus safety tips for both inside and outside the bus.

Jackie also highlighted their available jobs and careers.

For more information: durhamschoolservices.com

WATCH this segment LIVE in The Rhode Show:

On WPRI 12 at 9-10 a.m. or live streaming right here »