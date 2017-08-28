Community Heroes Grant awarded

CVS Health, WPRI and the Pawtucket Red Sox joined forces for the third year of Community Heroes, a grant program that provides $55,000 in grants to Rhode Island nonprofits.

Karin Kavanagh – Associate Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Warwick, joined us on set to discuss what these grant funds will mean for her organization. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Warwick were this year’s winners of the $5,000 bonus grant.

For more information: https://cvshealth.com/social-responsibility/our-giving/community-heroes-grant-program

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.