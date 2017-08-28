Crash into Providence home sends driver to hospital

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A person was taken to the hospital Monday after a car smashed into the front of a home on Providence’s East Side.

The crash took place at about 3 p.m. on Hope Street.

“I was just chilling on my day off, watching TV on the couch, sitting right by that air conditioner,” Gabe Ibarra recalled, “and all of a sudden – boom – it hit me. That car was halfway under my house.”

Ibarra said he went outside to check on the driver, who appeared to be okay. No word on the extent of that person’s injuries at this time.

Crews have since removed the car from the home. The porch will have to be torn down, according to police, but the foundation is believed to be in tact.