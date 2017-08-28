In the Kitchen: The Arthur Avenue Pizza

Chef Billy Manzo of Federal Hill Pizza joins us to share his recipe for “The Arthur Avenue” pizza.

Ingredients: 

  • Flour
  • Water
  • Salt
  • Olive Oil
  • Yeast
  • Crushed tomato
  • Shredded Mozzarella
  • Pepperoni
  • Basil
  • Italian seasoning

Directions: 

Using store bought dough

  1. Rise dough in covered bowl and let triple in size
  2. Preheat oven to 550
  3. Oil rectangular pizza pan with about 2oz of extra virgin olive oil
  4. Spread dough on to pan edge to edge
  5. Place shredded cheese on top of dough
  6. Place crushed tomato on top of cheese in a pattern or your choice
  7.  Top with pepperoni
  8.  Sprinkle Italian seasoning on top of tomato
  9. . Pizza will cook for about 20 minutes or to the color of your liking (make sure the bottom is crunchy)