In the Kitchen: The Arthur Avenue Pizza

Chef Billy Manzo of Federal Hill Pizza joins us to share his recipe for “The Arthur Avenue” pizza.
Ingredients:
- Flour
- Water
- Salt
- Olive Oil
- Yeast
- Crushed tomato
- Shredded Mozzarella
- Pepperoni
- Basil
- Italian seasoning
Directions:
Using store bought dough
- Rise dough in covered bowl and let triple in size
- Preheat oven to 550
- Oil rectangular pizza pan with about 2oz of extra virgin olive oil
- Spread dough on to pan edge to edge
- Place shredded cheese on top of dough
- Place crushed tomato on top of cheese in a pattern or your choice
- Top with pepperoni
- Sprinkle Italian seasoning on top of tomato
- . Pizza will cook for about 20 minutes or to the color of your liking (make sure the bottom is crunchy)