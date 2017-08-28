Massachusetts murder suspect arrested in North Providence

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (AP/WPRI) — Police said a West Bridgewater man used a fireplace log to bludgeon a 72-year-old woman to death inside their Columbus Avenue home.

Police said they found the victim, now identified as Julia Fernandes, around 6 p.m. Sunday. Following an investigation, police said they executed a search warrant at the home and later issued an arrest warrant for 34-year-old Danny Lopes, Jr.

Lopes was arrested early Monday morning in North Providence. According to police, Fernandes was the longtime girlfriend of Lopes’ late father.

Lopes is being held in Rhode Island as a fugitive from justice and faces a murder charge when returned to Massachusetts.

