No bail for man arrested after woman’s death

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man charged with felony assault in connection with the death of a woman over the weekend appeared in court Monday morning.

Christian Boucher, 40, did not enter a plea during his arraignment. The judge ordered him held without bail.

Police said they arrested Boucher Saturday night, after he allegedly assaulted a woman in the parking lot of a Burger King on Broad Street. The victim later died at Rhode Island Hospital.

Police said the woman suffered from health problems, and were awaiting results from the medical examiner on how she died. Depending on the results, police said Boucher could face upgraded charges.