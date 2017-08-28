Orioles get to Fister early, beat Red Sox 2-1

BOSTON (AP) — Outfielder Adam Jones knows the Orioles will need more than a four-game winning streak to get back to the playoffs.

“We can start that right now,” he said after Baltimore beat the AL East-leading Red Sox 2-1 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep. “Let’s put our heads down and get at it.”

Jones and Trey Mancini hit back-to-back RBI doubles against Doug Fister in the first inning, and the Orioles held on despite allowing 16 baserunners.

It was the fourth straight loss for Boston, matching its longest losing streak of the season. The Red Sox lead over the New York Yankees was cut to 2 1/2 games — the closest the division race has been since Aug. 3.

The Orioles are eight games back in the division but two games out of a wild-card spot. The AL has eight teams within 3.5 games fighting for two wild-card spots; the Orioles are fifth, a half-game behind Seattle.

“As long as you’re not mathematically eliminated, you’ve got a chance,” Jones said as Baltimore heads into a three-game series against the Mariners. “You want to play teams that are just as hungry as you, that are fighting for something, like you.”

One outing after his shocking one-hitter, in which he gave up a leadoff homer and held the Indians hitless the rest of the way, Fister (3-7) again struggled in the first inning before settling down. But this time the Red Sox couldn’t erase the early deficit, stranding 13 and batting 1 for 13 with runners in scoring position.

“More than anything, a day of frustration,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “We did a very good job of creating opportunities, when you consider the number of base on balls and the number of base hits. But they scattered them.”

Wade Miley (8-10) allowed one run on seven hits and three walks, striking out three in five innings. It’s the sixth straight start in which Miley allowed three runs or fewer, but he’s only made it past the fifth inning twice.

Brad Brach got the last five outs for his 17th save as the Orioles won their fourth in a row.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.