RI Red Cross members ready for “long, tedious” Harvey recovery

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Susan Roberts, the executive director of the Rhode Island chapter of the American Red Cross, packed her bags to fly out of T.F. Green Airport Monday afternoon into the middle of a disaster: flooding and wreckage left behind by Hurricane Harvey’s wrath over the weekend.

“They’re telling us to stay for a long haul — and to be prepared to be there for about 14 days,” she said.

Ten members from the Rhode Island chapter are deploying to Texas to help in recovery efforts. Some flew out over the weekend; Roberts was with the rest flying out Monday. Roberts’s position will be to act as a liaison between FEMA and local government officials.

But first, she actually has to get to flood-covered Houston. Both airports — George W. Bush Intercontinental, and Houston Hobby Airport — are under water. “They’re going to have me fly into Austin, and then it’s my understanding that the Air National Guard will helicopter me into Houston — so that we can begin this long, tedious process of recovery,” she said.

Many people trapped as their homes flooded were rescued by boat. Highways are under water. Building flood barriers were breached.

Amid the horrific conditions, Roberts said she’ll be sleeping in shelters with rescued Houstonians — 21 of them had been set up as of Monday morning, she said, but: “That’s changing constantly as people are getting out of those homes… As they’re getting them out, they need a place to stay, they can’t go back home — they’re underwater.”

The best way to help the Red Cross is to donate money. Liquid assets are easier to turn into a variety of supplies and needs; the organization discourages the donation of clothing and blankets because they don’t have the means to ship it all where it needs to go.