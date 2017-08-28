Suspect in house-damaging dump truck crash arraigned on DUI charges

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A man is due back in court next month to be arraigned on charges he sent a dump truck barreling into a South Kingstown home, leaving a gaping hole Friday night and forcing residents out of the home.

Zachary Nyblom, 22, was arraigned over the weekend on charges of driving under the influence after the crash at a Broad Rock Road home.

Police said Nyblom was driving a Ford F-450 truck with a dump body mounted to the frame southbound late Friday night when the vehicle crossed over the northbound lane, went off the road onto the lawn of the home, and crashed into a wall at an angle. Somehow, he wasn’t hurt, and neither was anyone in the home.

Neighbors said later in the day Saturday that an elderly woman lives at the home with relatives, and the home’s been in their family for nearly 60 years. A wheelchair access ramp is evident out front, right next to the entry point.

Two houses down, “We woke up because our dogs were barking,” said neighbor Alex Graham. “I took the dog down the street to see what was going on… There were firefighters everywhere, and there was a truck being towed out of the house.”

“I did not expect the damage to be this intense,” said another neighbor, Nathan Bonneau. “No one was injured either, which is amazing — [It was] probably the most fortunate thing coming out of this.”

Nyblom was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court Sept. 7 for a fresh arraignment hearing.

He was also cited for a laned roadway violation.

Miraculously, South Kingstown police say no one was injured in crash pic.twitter.com/z4iDewPjKU — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) August 26, 2017