Tasty tailgating inspiration

Former All Pro Bowl NFL Veteran & Former Network TV Football Analyst, Ovie Mughelli, shares his secrets for having a good time supporting your team this fall.

For More Information Visit: www.TipsonTV.com

Ovie Mughelli Bio

Ovie is a 9-year NFL veteran, signed by the Atlanta Falcons in March 2007 and was a 4th round draft pick for the Baltimore Ravens in 2003. One of the biggest fullbacks in the NFL, Ovie is known for being a power blocker, for being able to pick up blitzes, and for having one of the best special team minds in the game. Ovie had a breakout 2010 season, earning his first Pro Bowl, representing the starting fullback position for the NFC Division and also the first Pro Bowl in the fullback position for the Atlanta Falcons franchise. A fullback in college for Wake Forest, Ovie was selected for All ACC First-Team in that position. He started every game in his senior year as a Demon Deacon, coming in with the third highest rushing touchdown record in school history. He was rated the number one fullback by USA Today.

In high school, Mughelli attended the prestigious Porter-Gaud School in Charleston, South Carolina. He was an outstanding student and a letterman in football, basketball, tennis, and track & field. In football, he rushed for more than 4,500 yards and scored 69 touchdowns during his high school career.

Ovie is heavily involved with his community, especially through the Ovie Mughelli Foundation, which empowers youth to take ownership of their lives, invest in their communities, and leadership of the roles that they play in society. The Foundation emphasizes assisting quality programs that educate the youth on the environment. Named a top 5 Eco-Athlete by Planet Green and recognized as the NFL’s greenest athlete for his commitment to the environment, Ovie continues to ally with strategic organizations such as the Environmental Protection Agency. Ovie believes that if you empower kids by educating them about the environment, you give them a platform to transform their households, their neighborhoods, their communities, and the world.