Benny’s in Fall River scheduled to close before February

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – A Benny’s store on Rhode Island Avenue has announced it will close its doors.

“Like all retailers, Benny’s is continually evaluating and optimizing individual store performance,” a spokesperson said Tuesday. “As its lease is ending, the Benny’s store located at 340 Rhode Island Ave. Fall River, Massachusetts will close by January 31, 2018.”

The Fall River location has been open since 1987 and is one of 32 Benny’s locations across Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

The nearest locations to the closing store include a Benny’s in Dartmouth and another in Seekonk.