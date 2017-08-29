CCRI: Enrollment increases following free-tuition offer

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The freshman class may be a little larger at the Community College of Rhode Island starting this fall, as the new free tuition program takes effect for the first time.

A CCRI spokesperson said more than 1,100 first-time, full-time freshman students have already enrolled in the school this year, an increase over last year. The school also said dozens of other students are completing paperwork that would allow them free tuition through the new Rhode Island Promise Scholarship.

Earlier this month, CCRI Vice President of Student Affairs Sara Enright predicted the college would see a 20% boost in the enrollment of first-time, full-time freshmen due to the Promise Scholarship.

To complement the free-tuition program, Gov. Gina Raimondo and school officials recently held two “enrollment days” at the school’s Warwick campus. At those events, CCRI staff helped students apply to the college, register for classes, complete the free application for federal student aid and more.

To be eligible for the Rhode Island Promise Scholarship, students must be 2017 high school graduates who are 19 years old or younger. They must also remain full-time college students for at least two years and maintain a 2.5 GPA.