Dunkin’ Donuts rolls out new maple items

Dunkin’ Donuts’ autumn menu has officially arrived, and we’re helping celebrate with their newest flavor: Maple Pecan!

Dunkin’ Donuts’ new Maple Pecan flavored coffees and lattes serve a sweet and nutty taste for an exciting new way to stay energized around the changing of the seasons. Maple Pecan flavor is available in the brand’s full coffee lineup, including hot or iced coffee, espresso beverages, Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee and Cold Brew coffee. Or try the new Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich featuring a double portion of sweet caramelized Maple Sugar Cherrywood smoked bacon served on a freshly-baked croissant with egg and cheese. Both are available for a limited time at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants through fall.

While you’re picking up your coffee, play Dunkin’s new “Sip, Peel, Win” program for your chance to win a year’s worth of coffee and other great prizes.

For the full list of participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants and additional details, visit the Dunkin’ Donuts blog.

