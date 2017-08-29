Fall River native in Texas: ‘It’s been devastating’

SPRING, Texas (WPRI) — A Fall River native living in Texas said Tuesday morning floodwaters from Harvey are nearing her home as rain continues to fall.

Gloria Bessette, who now lives in Spring, Texas, said she’s seen her neighbors escape on boats since the storm hit. Although thousands of Texans have been displaced from their homes, Bessette and her roommate said they decided not to evacuate, in part because they have 13 cats.

“It’s been horrible, it’s been devastating,” Bessette said. “We foster cats, so we want to make sure that any animal that needs to be rescued or needs a place to stay, that there’s a safe haven for them at this point.”

“It’s receded a little bit, which is a blessing as far as we’re concerned,” she added.

Although Bessette said she had to deal with blizzards in Massachusetts, they simply don’t compare to Harvey’s flooding.

“Never in my life have I even seen – whether it be the blizzard up in New England, the Blizzard of ’78 – there’s never been anything that I’ve ever seen, water-wise [that compares],” Bessette said.