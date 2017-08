PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Crews are on scene at an early-morning fire on Middle Street that broke out just after 6 a.m. Monday.

Smoke was spotted pouring from the building as crews worked to get the fire under control.

The address is home to a gun and antiques shop named Lost Treasures.

It is unknown at this time if any injuries have been reported.

