Haven’s Healing Hands’ bike run and sky dive

Lori Brooks, President of Haven’s Healing Hands, and Dr. Petteruti discuss their upcoming events that bring awareness to the choices out there in a cancer diagnosis.

Haven’s Healing Hands is hosting its first Bike Run & Family Fun Day on Sept. 10 and the 4th annual skydive on Sept. 22.

All proceeds from the events benefit Havens Healing Hands (HHH) a non-profit foundation whose members are 100 percent volunteers – leaving all funding to go to children and adults diagnosed with cancer.

HHH is dedicated to honoring Haven Henry Brooks (7/6/09-6/23/14) who was Lori’s “innocent, loving, funny little boy who was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma.”

