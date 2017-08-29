High-speed ferry canceled Tuesday night

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — People hoping to sail away on the Block Island Ferry’s high-speed ferry Tuesday night had to make other arrangements.

The ferry scheduled to leave Point Judith at 4:50 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. and departing Block Island at 3:30 p.m. and 7:35 p.m. were canceled due to deteriorating weather conditions.

Service Alert: Pt. Judith High Speed leaving PJ at 450pm, 645pm and departing BI 330pm, 550pm & 735pm are cancelled. https://t.co/KJH44HyVIQ — Block Island Ferry (@BlockIsleFerry) August 29, 2017

All traditional ferries were running on schedule.

The last ferry departing Point Judith and Block Island was 7 p.m.

No word on how or if Wednesday’s service will be affected due to expected rough surf.

For more information call the reservation office at 1-866-783-7996, Ext. 3.