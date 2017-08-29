Houston flooding brings back bad memories for local Katrina survivor

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Many of us can’t imagine what the people of Houston are going through right now. But, for one Woonsocket native, the images of people being rescued from rooftops and ferried to dry land bring memories of Hurricane Katrina flooding back.
Amy Baril was a college student in Lousiana when Katrina battered New Orleans 12 years ago in August of 2005.
She had $12 in her pocket when she evacuated and drove to Beaumont, Texas.
“It’s not something that’s a joke, it’s not something that’s funny,” Baril said. “Hurricanes hit home for me, I lived it.”
Baril said the scenes she saw when she returned to Louisiana are something she’ll never forget.
“The body bags. The broken levees. The water.”
She said the flooding victims in Texas are on her mind as she follows news coverage, knowing first hand what they’re going through.
“There’s a desperate need for help,” Baril said, adding that the supplies needed for cleaning up after a disaster like this can be daunting.
She’s asking that Rhode Islanders come together to do their part.
“The only way to start helping is to start somewhere and reach out,” Baril said. “Even a dollar can help. A dollar can buy a bottle of water.”
Baril suggested checking with the Red Cross to determine the best way to help.