In the Kitchen: Avocado Quesadilla Pizza

General Manager Matthew Carletti of Antonio’s Pizza by the Slice joined us to share his recipe for Avocado Quesadilla Pizza and to highlight Pawtucket Restaurant Week.

Ingredients: 

  • Pizza Dough
  • Provolone and Mozzarella Cheese
  • Pico De Gallo
  • Tortilla Chips
  • Cheddar Cheese
  • Avocado
  • Sour Cream
  • Oregano
  • Pepper
  • Garlic
  • Parmesan

Directions: 

  1. Stretch Pizza Dough
  2. Roll out into a thin round on a lightly floured surface
  3. Add toppings
  4. Cook in oven for 10-15 minutes or until crust is golden brown

