In the Kitchen: Avocado Quesadilla Pizza

General Manager Matthew Carletti of Antonio’s Pizza by the Slice joined us to share his recipe for Avocado Quesadilla Pizza and to highlight Pawtucket Restaurant Week.
Ingredients:
- Pizza Dough
- Provolone and Mozzarella Cheese
- Pico De Gallo
- Tortilla Chips
- Cheddar Cheese
- Avocado
- Sour Cream
- Oregano
- Pepper
- Garlic
- Parmesan
Directions:
- Stretch Pizza Dough
- Roll out into a thin round on a lightly floured surface
- Add toppings
- Cook in oven for 10-15 minutes or until crust is golden brown
The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.