In the Kitchen: Avocado Quesadilla Pizza

General Manager Matthew Carletti of Antonio’s Pizza by the Slice joined us to share his recipe for Avocado Quesadilla Pizza and to highlight Pawtucket Restaurant Week.

Ingredients:

Pizza Dough

Provolone and Mozzarella Cheese

Pico De Gallo

Tortilla Chips

Cheddar Cheese

Avocado

Sour Cream

Oregano

Pepper

Garlic

Parmesan

Directions:

Stretch Pizza Dough Roll out into a thin round on a lightly floured surface Add toppings Cook in oven for 10-15 minutes or until crust is golden brown

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.