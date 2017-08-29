Providence, Warwick to start school year without new teachers’ contracts

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Teachers in Providence and Warwick will begin the school year next week without new collective bargaining agreements in place, but the union presidents in both communities say they’re optimistic deals can be reached in the coming months.

Providence Teachers Union President Maribeth Calabro told Eyewitness News she’s hoping to strike an agreement with the Elorza administration by September, while Warwick Teachers Union President Darlene Netcoh said “we are very close” to coming to terms.

Providence’s union contract is set to expire Thursday. Warwick teachers have been working without a new contract for two years. Seven other local unions had contracts set to expire this summer, but all of them now have tentative agreements or extensions in place.

Calabro said she doesn’t expect to see “sweeping changes” from the new agreement, suggesting that “we’ve started off with a base that is really solid and so to diverge from there by any significant means would not be helpful to either side at this point.”

In 2014, the union voted down a contract proposed by then-Mayor Angel Taveras, but Calabro was able to strike a deal with Mayor Jorge Elorza a year later. In an interview earlier this month, Elorza acknowledged a new contract wouldn’t finalized in time for the new school year, but said he’s confident the two sides will have an agreement in the coming months.

In Warwick, negotiations have been tense. Netcoh said class size and the assignment of special education teachers remains a sticking point for the union, but she acknowledged negotiations have picked up in recent weeks.

“I’m always hopeful, but they need to come back to the table,” she said.

Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan