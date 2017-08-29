RI Blood Center calls for additional donors after Harvey

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As the nation scrambles to send help of all kinds to areas devastated by Hurricane Harvey, the Rhode Island Blood Center is calling for people to donate blood.

Blood on the shelves from regular donors is sent when a crisis arises, said Beau Tompkins, the director of hospitals services at the blood center. While upcoming blood drives in the state are not specifically for Harvey, blood will be sent to Texas once Rhode Island meets its goals for stocked blood.

“Our first priority is to ensure the blood supply in Rhode Island and Southeastern New England, but we also want to continue to be as responsive and possible to the country’s needs in the coming weeks,” Tompkins said.

According to a spokesperson, the center sent 345 donations to Texas blood centers before the storm made landfall and during the height of the storm.

Upcoming Blood Donation Events:

08/29

4 p.m. – 8 p.m. American Legion Post 312: 437 Newport Avenue, South Attleboro, MA 02703

08/30

8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Kenyon Industries: 36 Sherman Avenue, Shannock, RI 02875

Kenyon Industries: 36 Sherman Avenue, Shannock, RI 02875 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. F.A.F. Incorporated: 26 Lake Industrial Parkway, Greenville, RI 02828

F.A.F. Incorporated: 26 Lake Industrial Parkway, Greenville, RI 02828 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Rhode Island & Hasbro Children’s Hospital: 593 Eddy Street, Providence, RI 02903

Rhode Island & Hasbro Children’s Hospital: 593 Eddy Street, Providence, RI 02903 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Warwick Mall: 400 Bald Hill Road, Warwick, RI, 02887

The blood center is also encouraging potential donors to make an appointment at one of its six donation centers or at a blood drive in the coming weeks. All blood types are needed but especially type O positive and negative blood types.

To find more donation locations or to schedule an appointment, go to the Rhode Island Blood Center’s website or call (800) 283-8385.

You can join our WPRI 12 parent company Nexstar Broadcasting Group in supporting the American Red Cross Hurricane Relief efforts by donating today »