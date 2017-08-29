RI Division of Taxation: Beware of scammer impersonating agency personnel

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The R.I. Division of Taxation is warning taxpayers and business owners of a scam involving a caller who claims to be from the agency.

Deputy Tax Administrator Michael Canole said a resident recently made the agency aware of the scam.

“What they had done is left a voice message on their phone saying that they were going to stop by their home for purposes of conducting an audit,” Canole said. “The tax division does not do business that way.”

The person who received the phone message knew something wasn’t right and contacted the agency directly.

“We did confirm it was nobody from the tax division contacting this individual, and we’re working with that individual to make sure they’re protected,” Canole said.

Canole declined to say whether law enforcement has gotten involved in the matter.

Similar scams have been reported this summer by the Internal Revenue Service, as well as by the state tax agencies in Alabama, Michigan, and Washington, according to the Division of Taxation.

“If you receive this sort of call, don’t provide any personal information. Write down the caller’s name and contact information. Then hang up and contact law enforcement as well as the appropriate tax agency to let them know what happened,” R.I. Tax Administrator Neena Savage said in a statement.

“If you receive this sort of call through a recorded message – either the call itself is a pre-recorded message, or a message is left on your voicemail – do not respond to it,” she said.

“Division of Taxation employees who visit businesses in the ordinary course of their duties will never ask for payments to satisfy outstanding tax bills,” Savage added. “Instead, the employee will go back to the office, issue a bill, and mail it to the taxpayer. The taxpayer will then typically have a period of time to challenge the bill, and will be advised of his or her rights.”

The R.I. Division of Taxation can be reached at 401-574-8829 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

