Sheriff proposes sending inmates to help with Harvey damage

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts sheriff who proposed sending county jail inmates to help President Donald Trump build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border is offering to send inmates to Texas to help clean up damage from Hurricane Harvey.

WGBH-FM first reported Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson wants to send inmate “volunteers” to help rebuild Houston.

Hodgson says 10 inmates have expressed interest in the project. He says he hopes federal disaster relief funds can cover inmates’ transportation and housing costs.

The plan would need approval from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, local sheriffs involved and the National Sheriffs’ Association.

Hodgson says he has been in contact with the sheriffs association. The association’s executive director said Tuesday that the idea is innovative.

Hodgson and Trump are both Republicans.

Sam Speights exits a window of his home that was destroyed in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Rockport, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Evacuees wade down Tidwell Road as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Rescue boats fill Tidwell Road as they help flood victims evacuate as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Joe Garcia carries his dog Heidi from his flooded home as he is rescued from rising floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Spring, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) A flooded home is shown as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Spring, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Belinda Penn holds her dogs Winston and Baxter after being rescued from their home as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Spring, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Volunteers launch their boats to rescue residents trapped by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Spring, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Joe Garcia, right, and his dog Heidi ride in Murphy Fire Department's Todd Herrington's boat after being rescued from his flooded home as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Spring, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) People push a stalled pickup through a flooded street in Houston, after Tropical Storm Harvey dumped heavy rains, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. The remnants of Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston on Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Rain from Tropical Storm Harvey falls as a firefighter is wheeled to a waiting ambulance after he became fatigued while fighting an office building fire in downtown in Houston, Texas, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero) People evacuate a neighborhood in west Houston inundated by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Wilford Martinez, right, is rescued from his flooded car by Harris County Sheriff's Department Richard Wagner along Interstate 610 in floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) A man helps a woman in floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. The remnants of Hurricane Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Dominic Dominguez looks through a stack of boats jumbled in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Rockport, Texas. Harvey made landfall in Texas on Friday night as the strongest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade. By Saturday afternoon it had been downgraded into a tropical storm, but it had dumped over a dozen inches of rain on some areas and forecasters were warning that it could cause catastrophic flooding in the coming days. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) After helping the driver of the submerged truck get to safety, a man floats on the freeway flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, near downtown Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Dogs owned by Sam Speights walk over their Hurricane Harvey damaged home, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Rockport, Texas. Speights, and the dogs, tried to stay in his home during the storm but had to move to other shelter after his lost his roof and back wall. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) The Texas state flag and American flag wave in the wind over an area of debris left behind in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Rockport, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Alexendre Jorge evacuates Ethan Colman, 4, from a neighborhood inundated by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) A Jeep drives through a neighborhood inundated by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) A man walks to his home in a neighborhood inundated by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

