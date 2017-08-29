Storm offshore to kick up surf, rip currents in Southern New England

Related Coverage Rip Current & Beach Safety

(WPRI) — A storm churning in the Atlantic won’t directly hit Southern New England, but it is expected to bring some rain and rough surf over the next day.

The fishing fleet in Galilee isn’t taking any chances as storm warnings have been posted for area waters.

“Well, the weather the next few days, it’s going to be easterly pretty hard,” said Aaron Gewirtz, captain of the Nancy Beth.

Gewirtz said he’d normally be dropping fishing nets south of Block Island, catching scup and bluefish. Even though he doesn’t make money with his boat tied up at the dock, he said he doesn’t want to take any chances.

“Better to bring the nets home. Keep it easy on them. Give the fish a break and go back when the weather clears,” Gewirtz said.

Closer to shore, high surf and rip currents are expected at area beaches Wednesday.

“We suspect there will be rip currents tomorrow. We’ll assess it in the morning and make decisions as to what swimming we’re going to allow and where it will be,” said Brian Guadagno, senior lifeguard captain, Narragansett Town Beach.

What ever the conditions, lifeguards will be on duty at most state beaches per the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Managment, as well as Narragansett Town Beach.

“We have a great crew, large crew, and our depth is well in place to carry us into labor day,” Guadagno said.