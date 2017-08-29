Two charged in Pawtucket heroin operation

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Pawtucket arrested a man and a woman Tuesday morning on drug charges after executing a search warrant at a Brewster Street apartment.

Officers found about eight grams of heroin in the apartment, as well as packaging and distribution materials, about $1,500 in cash, a .45 caliber handgun, and ammunition, according to Det. Lt. David Holden.

Kervens St. Cyr, 23, and Nicolette Bain, 22, were each arrested and charged with possession of heroin with intent to deliver, carrying a dangerous weapon when committing a crime of violence, and maintaining a common nuisance.