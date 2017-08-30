Police: ATVs, city-owned pickup truck stolen in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence police say at least 10 ATVs and dirt bikes, a city-owned pickup truck and tools were stolen from a building on Ernest Street early Wednesday morning.

The building at 55 Ernest Street has been used by police to store ATVs and dirt bikes seized from individuals throughout the city. (A city ordinance prohibits the use of those vehicles on public roads and sidewalks.)

According to an incident report, police reported to the building at 4:12 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a breaking and entering. A city public works employee told officers he noticed that an overhead door was open in the rear of the garage and then contacted his supervisor.

Police Chief Col. Hugh Clements confirmed ATVs, dirt bikes, a pickup truck and tools were taken, but said it was unclear if more items were stolen.

No arrests have been made.

