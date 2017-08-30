2 rescued from water off of Narragansett Town Beach

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Police said two people were successfully rescued from the water off of Narragansett Town Beach.

According to dispatchers, rescuers pulled two juveniles from the water Wednesday afternoon. Both individuals are believed to be OK.

Narragansett Town Beach was closed to swimming Wednesday due to rough surf.

In the above video, Eyewitness News cameras were rolling as the water rescue got underway.

Eyewitness News is working to gather more information. This story will be updated with the latest.