Block Island Ferry cancels high-speed ferries Wednesday

POINT JUDITH, R.I. (WPRI) – Several scheduled ferries between Rhode Island and Block Island have been canceled due to high seas Wednesday.

According to the ferry’s website, trips from Fall River and Newport have been canceled for the entire day.

Morning high-speed ferry trips from Point Judith have been suspended as of 6:30 a.m. Afternoon ferry runs will be decided later in the morning.

All traditional ferry trips from Point Judith are expected to run on schedule throughout the day.

The Block Island Wind Farm Tour has also been canceled.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact the reservation office at 866-783-7996 ext 3.