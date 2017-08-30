Harvey forces cruise ship with RI, MA residents to dock in Texas waters

Related Coverage Forecast brings hope as new shelters open, death toll rises

GALVESTON, Texas (WPRI) — Around 4,400 cruise ship passengers had a longer than expected vacation due to the impacts of Harvey.

According to passengers on the ship, a Royal Carribean cruise was originally scheduled to dock in Galveston, Texas sometime Sunday. Instead, Harvey’s impacts made it too difficult to return to port and the cruise ship was forced to dock miles off shore.

Among the passengers on the cruise ship was a group of 40 Rhode Island and Massachusetts residents.

“We were complaining about an extra two days on a cruise ship when we have things to do at home, and they have absolutely nothing to go home to,” Bryan Terra of East Providence said.

“One particular couple we met they live—I think they said a few miles outside Houston. Their daughter had called them and told them don’t come home. They had nothing,” he added.

According to Terra, half the passengers disembarked from the ship Tuesday in Miami. Terra said his group would likely be back in Rhode Island Wednesday night.