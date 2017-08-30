Hometown Hero: Elijah Matthews

This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is PCD-Juanita Sanchez Co-op’s Elijah Matthews.

The senior ran for more than 1,500 yards with 17 touchdowns last fall, while throwing for another 12 scores from the quarterback spot. Matthews also picked off 10 passes on defense, earning 1st Team All-State honors and helping the Cavaliers to an undefeated regular season.

Matthews is hoping to to play at the college level, but his main goal is to help lead his team back the the Division III title game so they can ease the sting of last year’s 7-6 loss to Burrillville.

