In-Depth: National Guard deploys 12,000+ troops following Harvey

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — National Guard troops from across the country have helped rescue people from the floodwaters caused by Harvey.

According to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, the state’s National Guard has deployed about 12,000 troops to the southern part of Texas. At the same time, the Rhode Island National Guard said they are standing by and ready to join the rescue and recovery efforts.

In the above video, Eyewitness News analyst Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio joins us in studio to discuss the National Guard’s response to Harvey.

Eyewitness News Analyst, Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio (ret.) served as Adjutant General of Rhode Island and Commanding General of the Rhode Island National Guard from 1995 until his retirement in 2005. During his tenure, he served as Director of the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency and as Rhode Island Homeland Security Adviser – becoming the first Adjutant General to hold all three positions simultaneously.