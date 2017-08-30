In the Kitchen: Greek Calamari

Executive Chef/Owner Paul LaValley of the Mariner Grille, joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Greek Calamari

Ingredients:

Calamari

Baby spinach

Black olives

Banana peppers

Tomato

Feta cheese

White wine

Garlic butter

Directions:

Sautee pan heated to medium hot. Add whipped garlic butter, tomatoes, baby spinach, banana peppers, olives and white wine. Sautee for 2- 3 minutes. Fry the calamari, mix all together. Add crumbled feta cheese on top!

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.