In the Kitchen: Greek Calamari

Executive Chef/Owner Paul LaValley of the Mariner Grille, joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Greek Calamari
Ingredients:
- Calamari
- Baby spinach
- Black olives
- Banana peppers
- Tomato
- Feta cheese
- White wine
- Garlic butter
Directions:
- Sautee pan heated to medium hot.
- Add whipped garlic butter, tomatoes, baby spinach, banana peppers, olives and white wine.
- Sautee for 2- 3 minutes.
- Fry the calamari, mix all together.
- Add crumbled feta cheese on top!
The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.