Johnston Police: Seized marijuana valued at more than $40K

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are seeking the help of the public in finding a Providence man who may have connections to a “large-scale” marijuana operation.

According to Johnston police, officers executed a search warrant on Allendale Avenue Tuesday and seized a number of marijuana plants and packaged marijuana. Police said the confiscated drugs have a street value of more than $40,000.

Police said they are now looking for Shane Smith, 27, who last lived on 6th Street in Providence. According to police, Smith leased the property where the search warrant took place.

Police have not issued a description of Smith at this time and did not say if other arrests could be made.

Those with information are urged to call Johnston police at (401) 231-4210.