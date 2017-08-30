Leaky roof forces Central Falls H.S. to cancel class

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Summer vacation just got a little bit longer for students at Central Falls High School.

Rain Tuesday night caused water damage in the building, forcing school officials to cancel classes for Thursday and Friday. High school students will return to school Tuesday, Sept. 5 and the missed days will be made up later in the year, Superintendent Victor Capellan said.

Capellan said the extra days will allow contractors to fix water damaged areas and continue the ongoing emergency roof repairs crews have been working on all summer.

Even before Tuesday’s rain, parts of the second floor and the school library were slated to be closed off to students when classes resumed. Students were going to be moved to other areas of the building while roof repairs continued.

Work began earlier in the summer. It started as a patch job, but turned into something much bigger when crews discovered portions of the roof were severely deteriorated.

In a letter to parents Wednesday, Capellan said the contractors have assured him that the roof repair project is still on scheduled to be completed by mid-September.