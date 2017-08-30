MacColl Johnson Fellowship Grants

Daniel Kertzner of the Rhode Island Foundation and Bevin Kelley-2014 MacColl Johnson Fellowship Winner, joined the Rhode Show today to discuss the ins and outs of these grants and how you can apply.

For more information go to http://www.rifoundation.org

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.